I am Dequincy Lavar Atterberry. I was born in Charleston, SC on March 24, 1990. My parents, Doris and Eugene Atterberry nurtured me, equipping me with the relentless fortitude that destined me for success. My humble upbringing in the rural town of Dorchester along with my siblings, Quenton and Ladovia, allowed me the opportunity to unveil my creative ability. My love for singing and dancing substantiated self-confidence, and unknowingly that love led me to pursue a career in fashion design. In 2013, I obtained a degree with honors in fashion and design from Bauder College in Atlanta, GA. That accomplishment led me to an amazing opportunity to intern with an established company in Georgia. That opportunity created space for me to provide my professional services full time.

I began designing to satisfy the need to look great, but to feel even better. In my early designing years I have had the opportunity to work amazing projects and service clients from Boxer “Roy Jones Jr.” to Kimberly Chapman -owner of Nairobi Hair Care. I have also been published in “Sheen Magazine”. I have been contracted as a fashion design liaison for promotional events with several schools and businesses, such as: Paul Mitchell Schools, Benedict College, Clayton State,and Savi Formal Wear.

As I grew and fashion continued to change with each new era, my designing matriculated with the requirement to be best dressed in the room. That led me into creating luxury, bespoke, and custom designs for both men and women. Progressively I built a platform on Facebook and YouTube where I give insight on the construction of design. I offer and host weekly sewing classes for seamstresses who are looking to develop better sewing skills and techniques for designing. I have found a love for teaching and giving back what I’ve learned and experienced as a designer. My mantra is “with passion comes purpose and with purpose comes passion”. Knowing your purpose and then finding passion in that purpose brings about an evolution. I’m forever grateful and appreciative of the gifts of life that I have been rewarded with.

You are familiar with my brand for women’s apparel; however, I began letting my audience know there is more to the DeQuincy Atterberry brand in 2020 when I released my first online collection called “I AM”. That ready-to-wear collection release allowed me to see the potential I had with men’s wear. With the love of having details present in my designs, men’s wear seemed to capture a bigger and broader audience. This also allowed me to introduce unisex attire in my Fall/ Winter 2020 collection “SiR”. The success of these collections gave me great confidence within my brand. It solidified what kind of designer I am, and who I serve. With 15 years of design experience and 7 years as a brand, I can gratefully say that everything that I have experienced has prepared me for what I am about to embark upon. I promote original style and encourage confidence, not only your attire but in your soul! The Dequincy Atterberry brand isn’t just a brand -it’s a lifestyle.